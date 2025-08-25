A family has shared their “heartbreak” following a devastating fire at the site of a former iconic Gosport gym.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of Don Styler have lost a treasure-trove of memories as a result of yesterday’s fire (Sunday, August 24) in what was known as ‘the end building’ at the former 'Don Styler's Physical Training Centre' in Monks Walk, near Heritage Way.

Damage caused by fire at site close to the former Don Styler's Gym in Gosport Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

His grandson Daniel Styler-Bradley said that while many will see the fire as ‘ an act of arson’ and ‘just news’, the the family it ‘is a heart breaking and devastating loss of what had always been a home’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don was an iconic figure in the community, and his gym much-loved, being frequented by many generations of locals as well as famous names - including Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Don Styler was a Gosport icon | Family photo

Mr Styler-Bradley said: “My Grandpa Don was a local icon, along with his gym. For many of us the gym has been there our entire lives and we cannot see Gosport without it.

“Over Grandpa’s time as tenant, he helped train many of famous bodybuilders including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Darth Vader actor David Prowse. He taught anti-rape classes, drew portraits for many, and helped people who just needed somewhere to go.”

As previously reported by The News, the buildings and land that used to be the gym, youth hostel and smallpox hospital was being sold to the Ministry of Defence and the land cleared to prevent anti-social behaviour at the 0.73-hectare site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lease was held by the Styler family from 1962 until early 2024. The contract ended and lease forfeited in February last year after guns and drugs had been found at the gym following the actions of another family member.

The building used by Don Styler before it caught fire | Family photo

Since then, Mr Styler-Bradley has been working alongside Gosport Borough Council to safeguard Don’s treasure-trove of possessions which were being stored at the site while the sale to the MoD was progressing.

He said: “I was given possession of all items in the gym and had close contact with the security staff and the council who tried their best to keep the property guarded. Unfortunately the remaining possessions, and photos have burnt and are gone forever.

“I was lucky enough to get my Grandpa’s most famous painting and keep it safe where it can be loved and looked after. The incident has left us heartbroken for the third time. Seeing its bones laid bare, a husk and ghost of what was once our safe place, our childhood and home has scarred us deeply.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of Don Styler's treasured possessions | Family photos

Mr Styler-Bradley said that there has been an outpouring of support from the local community, with the family receiving hundreds of messages of sympathy and support.

He said: “We would like to thank the hundreds of people who have messaged and contacted us to share their feelings of loss.

“All that remains to say is, this isn't just the loss of bricks and stone, it’s the loss of a local landmark, and a loss of home for so many .

“Grandpa we love you always, and we will do our best to make sure your memory is forever safe. With all our love, your family.”

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has told The News that the cause of the fire is currently unknown.