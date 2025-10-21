Fire crews respond to blaze at commercial unit after fire sparks in kitchen
A fire has broke out at a popular snooker club.
Crews from Cosham, Southsea and Portchester attended a fire in the kitchen of a commercial building in Copnor Road, Portsmouth at around midday on October 19.
Fire engines and crews were spotted outside the Snooker Club, with firefighters using four main jets and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and ventilation to clear smoke.
Once the fire was out crews returned to station at around 1.15pm.