Fire crews work overnight to tackle a thatched roof fire in Warsash

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 08:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fire crews worked overnight to tackle a thatched roof fire.

They were first called to the scene at 6pm yesterday evening (January 22) on Hook Park Road in Warsash with crews from Hightown, Cosham, Portchester, Fareham, Botley and St Mary’s the first on the scene.

A statement from Hampshire Fire and Rescue confirmed: “The roof of the two storey building is fully involved in the fire and fortunately no casualties involved.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local residents were asked to stay away from the area the the incident scaled back through yesterday evening with crews from Basingstoke, Southsea and Havant working overnight taking over from the firefighters that were first on the scene.

Firefighters left the scene and returned to station following the stop message at 3:27am this morning.

Related topics:HampshireFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice