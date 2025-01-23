Fire crews work overnight to tackle a thatched roof fire in Warsash
They were first called to the scene at 6pm yesterday evening (January 22) on Hook Park Road in Warsash with crews from Hightown, Cosham, Portchester, Fareham, Botley and St Mary’s the first on the scene.
A statement from Hampshire Fire and Rescue confirmed: “The roof of the two storey building is fully involved in the fire and fortunately no casualties involved.”
Local residents were asked to stay away from the area the the incident scaled back through yesterday evening with crews from Basingstoke, Southsea and Havant working overnight taking over from the firefighters that were first on the scene.
Firefighters left the scene and returned to station following the stop message at 3:27am this morning.
