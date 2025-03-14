A fire broke out in a school kitchen this morning.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at Swanmore College in New Road earlier today (March 14). One eye-witness told The News there was a “strong smell of smoke” in the area around the school.

A fire broke out at Swanmore College in New Road, Swanmore, on the morning of March 14. | Sarah Standing (140325-3083)

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said on-call personnel from Bishop’s Waltham were alerted at roughly 10.30am. A small blaze had broken out in the kitchen and was contained there.

“As the crew arrived at the building, which was fully evacuated, they found that the fire in the cooking unit was already out,” the said. “The crew isolated the electrical supply and inspected the affected unit before providing safety advice.”

The Meon Valley Times reports that the blaze started in the Swan Cafe, with children and staff leaving the affected area. In a letter to parents, Swanmore College said: “All pupils are safe and back in their classrooms. The fire brigade is on site assessing the situation.”

The educational establishment added that further updates will be given in due course. Firefighters left the scene at 11am. Swanmore College has been approached for further details.