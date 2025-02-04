Investigations to begin after 'significant fire' at Waterlooville home
The fire happened at a property in Bruce Gardens, Cowplain yesterday (Tuesday) where smoke was seen pouring out of an upstairs window. Firefighters remained on the scene until 9pm last night and are set to return today to begin their investigations into the cause of the fire.
A statement from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly before 4pm, fire crews from Waterlooville, Cosham, Southsea, Havant, and Portchester responded to a significant house fire in Bruce Gardens, Waterlooville.
“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames and thick smoke pouring from an upstairs window of the mid terraced home. The fire originated on the first floor and quickly spread to the attic.
“Crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, jets, and hoses, successfully bringing it under control. Ventilation fans were then deployed to clear lingering smoke from the affected property.
“The incident was scaled down after the stop message was issued around 9pm. This morning, a crew returned to the scene for a reinspection, ensuring no hotspots remained. After a thorough check, no signs of fire were detected.
“Fire investigation officers are set to examine the scene later today to determine the cause of the fire.”
Fire in Bruce Gardens in Waterlooville
Updated statement from the fire service
New-build properties affected
The fire happened on a newly-built estate and affects a row of four houses whose occupants moved into their homes in March last year
Statement from the fire service
Visible damage to the home
There is visible damage to the home from an upstairs window
More firefighters arrive
A command vehicle has arrived on the scene as the cordon is pushed back further