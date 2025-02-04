Investigations to begin after 'significant fire' at Waterlooville home

Firefighters are set to return to the scene of a ‘significant fire’ at a house in Waterlooville this morning (Wednesday, February 5).

The fire happened at a property in Bruce Gardens, Cowplain yesterday (Tuesday) where smoke was seen pouring out of an upstairs window. Firefighters remained on the scene until 9pm last night and are set to return today to begin their investigations into the cause of the fire.

A statement from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly before 4pm, fire crews from Waterlooville, Cosham, Southsea, Havant, and Portchester responded to a significant house fire in Bruce Gardens, Waterlooville.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames and thick smoke pouring from an upstairs window of the mid terraced home. The fire originated on the first floor and quickly spread to the attic.

“Crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, jets, and hoses, successfully bringing it under control. Ventilation fans were then deployed to clear lingering smoke from the affected property.

“The incident was scaled down after the stop message was issued around 9pm. This morning, a crew returned to the scene for a reinspection, ensuring no hotspots remained. After a thorough check, no signs of fire were detected.