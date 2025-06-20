Flames engulfed a tree and spread to other buildings as emergency personnel scrambled to battle a large blaze.

Crews from multiple stations rushed to the scene in Hambrook Road, Gosport, yesterday afternoon (June 19). The fire started after a 12ft tree became ablaze.

Nearby residents on social media reported smoke could be seen pluming into the sky, as firefighters fought the blaze.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesperson said: “This evening at 5.53pm firefighters were called to a house on Hambrook Road, Gosport, after reports of a 12 foot tree on fire.

“Crews from Havant, Cosham, Fareham, Portchester, Southsea and Gosport responded to the property where the fire had spread to garages.”

The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed. HIWFRS have been approached for further details.