House fire in North End sparks significant emergency service response with multiple fire engines at the scene

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 14:31 BST

A road in North End has been taped off as the fire service responds to a house fire this afternoon.

A significant chunk of Gladys Avenue has been cordoned off, preventing cars from accessing it, as fire fighters deal with a house fire.

The cordon is in place between the Shadwell Road junction and Northern Parade, and four fire engines are currently in attendance with multiple personnel at the scene.

One resident has reported that the fire, which is believed to have started at a home being renovated, has been controlled and no one has been injured.

The cordon is also anticipated to cause disruption to bus routes.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for a comment about the incident.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon.

1. Gladys Avenue, North End

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon. | The News

Photo Sales
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon.

2. Gladys Avenue, North End

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon. | The News

Photo Sales
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon.

3. Gladys Avenue, North End

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon. | The News

Photo Sales
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon.

4. Gladys Avenue, North End

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon. | The News

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice