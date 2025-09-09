A significant chunk of Gladys Avenue has been cordoned off, preventing cars from accessing it, as fire fighters deal with a house fire.

The cordon is in place between the Shadwell Road junction and Northern Parade, and four fire engines are currently in attendance with multiple personnel at the scene.

One resident has reported that the fire, which is believed to have started at a home being renovated, has been controlled and no one has been injured.

The cordon is also anticipated to cause disruption to bus routes.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for a comment about the incident.

