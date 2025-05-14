Footage has shown a considerable plume of smoke drifting over the A3(M) this afternoon (May 14).

A video has shown thick, black smoke over the A3(M) northbound this afternoon as a fire rages to the right of the motorway in the Bedhampton area.

A huge blaze has been spotted in the Bedhampton area with flames visible to the right of the A3(M) northbound. | Contrib

The flames are visible to the right of the A3(M) between junction 5 and junction 4 but The News does not currently have information on the exact location of the blaze.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information - updates to follow.