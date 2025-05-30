Determined lifeboat crews rescued a sailing boat that ran into “difficulty” near Portsmouth harbour.

Personnel from the Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service rushed to save the stricken vessel 3.51pm on Wednesday (May 28). The boat was not running under its own power due to a broken propeller.

GAFIRS crews joined RNLI lifeboat personnel from Bembridge, Isle of Wight, to bring the boat to shore. It was secured and brought back to Gosport Marina.

The GAFIRS lifeboat in action.

A statement on the GAFIRS Facebook page said: “Pagers sounded at 15.31pm to a 38ft sailing boat in difficulty outside Portsmouth harbour. The crew arrived on scene in good time and established a fouled propeller was the issue.

“RNLI Bembridge then arrived on scene. GAFIRS set up a secure tow and brought the sailing boat back into Gosport Marina against an ebbing tide. Coastguard Rescue from Hill head were at the Marina to assist with berthing.

“This type of call out is a timely reminder that even the best prepared, equipped crew and vessel can suffer unexpected failure.”