Lifeboat crews were deployed to rescue a sailor and their dog who were stranded on a broken boat.

Personnel from the Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) rushed to the scene near Ryde Pier, Isle of Wight, on Friday evening (October 17). A vessel had lost power and was drifting without any control.

Lifeboat crews departed from Portsmouth Harbour after being alerted at 7.16pm. After arriving on board to check on the occupants, the vessel was taken under tow to Trinity Landing, Cowes Harbour.

Isle of Wight Ambulance Service and a Coastguard Rescue Team met them on arrival. The sailor was treated by medical personnel, while the coastguards took care of the dog onboard.

GAFIRS said: “This job just highlights the importance of all the volunteers who give up their time to help people – and even pets – they’ve never met before. Whether it’s an independent crew like GAFIRS, a Coastguard Rescue team, or RNLI volunteers, there’s now one person (and one very grateful dog) who truly understands the value of the help available when it’s needed most.”