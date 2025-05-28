Lorry crash blocks lane at Farlington roundabout on A2030 Eastern Road in Portsmouth
Police rushed to the scene at the Farlington Roundabout, with the route from Eastern Road being blocked. Portsmouth Roads, a traffic monitoring service run by Portsmouth City Council, initially reported the road traffic incident.
They said on X: “Eastern Rd A2030 / Farlington RAB- RTI, lane closure.” Portsmouth Roads reported the route was reopened at 12.56pm.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed police attended the scene of the collision, which involved a car and a lorry.
He said: “A collision between a lorry and a car was reported at 11.16am, no injuries were sustained.”
