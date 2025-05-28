Lorry crash blocks lane at Farlington roundabout on A2030 Eastern Road in Portsmouth

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 17:39 BST

A lorry and a car collided on a busy road this morning.

Police rushed to the scene at the Farlington Roundabout, with the route from Eastern Road being blocked. Portsmouth Roads, a traffic monitoring service run by Portsmouth City Council, initially reported the road traffic incident.

They said on X: “Eastern Rd A2030 / Farlington RAB- RTI, lane closure.” Portsmouth Roads reported the route was reopened at 12.56pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed police attended the scene of the collision, which involved a car and a lorry.

He said: “A collision between a lorry and a car was reported at 11.16am, no injuries were sustained.”

