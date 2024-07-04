Lovable dog trapped in a ramp is rescued by firefighters who he thanks with lots of licks
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Labrador cross was struggling to breathe when he became trapped in the ramp at a home in Rowlands Castle on Tuesday, July 2. This lead to his owner calling Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service for help.
A spokesman explained: “Firefighters from Havant arrived at the property in Rowlands Castle before feeding Dave jam to calm him down. Not flustered by the experience, Dave greeted his heroes with lots of friendly licks.
“On his best behaviour, Dave allowed the crew to use their spreading tools, normally seen at road traffic incidents, to expand the metal bracket and free him from his predicament.”
