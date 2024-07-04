Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loveable Dave the dog had an eventful evening after getting his head stuck in a car ramp - leading to a rescue by firefighters.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Labrador cross was struggling to breathe when he became trapped in the ramp at a home in Rowlands Castle on Tuesday, July 2. This lead to his owner calling Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service for help.

A spokesman explained: “Firefighters from Havant arrived at the property in Rowlands Castle before feeding Dave jam to calm him down. Not flustered by the experience, Dave greeted his heroes with lots of friendly licks.