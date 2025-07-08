Miles of congestion are being reported on a major motorway this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways reports that there are severe delays on the M3 due to a vehicle fire. The incident took place on the westbound route between junction 3 for Lightwater and junction 4 for Farnborough.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with the incident first reported at 4.12pm by National Highways South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transport body said traffic has been released, but two out of the four lanes are still closed. They said on social media: “Traffic has now been released on the #M3 westbound in #Surrey between J3 (#Lightwater) and J4 (#Farnborough). 2 lanes (of 4) remain closed at this time for recovery and clear-up.

“There's a 45 minute delay and 7 miles of congestion on approach. Please allow extra time for your journey.”