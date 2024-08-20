Man dies after Ford Ka crashes into tree in Hampshire as woman hospitalised with serious injuries
Emergency personnel rushed to the scene of the collision at 11.29pm on Friday (August 16). The 30-year-old died at the scene despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service.
Police said a blue Ford KA collided with a tree in Normandy Way, Marchwood, Hampshire. “His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers,” the force added.
“An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she has been treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
“We are asking that any witnesses or those with relevant dash cam footage please call 101 quoting reference 44240352481.”