Man dies after Ford Ka crashes into tree in Hampshire as woman hospitalised with serious injuries

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 07:50 BST
A man has died after a car crashed into a tree leaving a woman with serious injuries.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene of the collision at 11.29pm on Friday (August 16). The 30-year-old died at the scene despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service.

Police said a blue Ford KA collided with a tree in Normandy Way, Marchwood, Hampshire. “His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers,” the force added.

“An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she has been treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“We are asking that any witnesses or those with relevant dash cam footage please call 101 quoting reference 44240352481.”

