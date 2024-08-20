Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after a car crashed into a tree leaving a woman with serious injuries.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene of the collision at 11.29pm on Friday (August 16). The 30-year-old died at the scene despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service.

Police said a blue Ford KA collided with a tree in Normandy Way, Marchwood, Hampshire. “His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers,” the force added.

“An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she has been treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“We are asking that any witnesses or those with relevant dash cam footage please call 101 quoting reference 44240352481.”