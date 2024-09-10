A man fell into a 15ft moat after being on a bridge at a historical landmark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The male plunged down into the ditch at Portchester Castle on Sunday evening (September 8). Firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the scene just before 7pm.

A man fell off a bridge and into a 15ft moat at Portchester Castle, with firefighters and paramedics rushing to the scene. | HIWFRS

Firefighters were able to rescue the man by using ladders and carefully lifting him out of the moat at Portchester Castle. | HIWFRS

Personnel from Portchester, Fareham, Cosham and Eastleigh fire stations were deployed. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said crews worked quickly to reach the man, traversing through challenging conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They used ladders and specialised safety equipment to carefully lift him from the moat. “After the successful rescue, the man was handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS),” HIWFRS said.

Firefighters were given the stop message and left the scene just before 8pm.