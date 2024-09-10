Man falls from bridge into 15ft moat at Portchester Castle as firefighters scrambled to scene
The male plunged down into the ditch at Portchester Castle on Sunday evening (September 8). Firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the scene just before 7pm.
Personnel from Portchester, Fareham, Cosham and Eastleigh fire stations were deployed. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said crews worked quickly to reach the man, traversing through challenging conditions.
They used ladders and specialised safety equipment to carefully lift him from the moat. “After the successful rescue, the man was handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS),” HIWFRS said.
Firefighters were given the stop message and left the scene just before 8pm.
