Man seen wandering around Lee-on-the-Solent "appearing lost" recovered after concern for welfare report
Officers were deployed to assist the male in Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday evening (June 29). An ambulance and response officers were called to provide welfare checks.
A statement from Gosport Police on Monday morning (June 30) said: “A big thank you to the member of the public that called us this evening to report their concerns for a male, that was found wandering around Lee-On-The-Solent, appearing lost.
“They remained on scene, looking after the man, until our Response Officers and an ambulance were able to arrive to check on him. The male did not require the ambulance and was returned home by officers.
“NHS 111 was contacted and a clinician is due to phone the man to check on his condition. The Officers will submit a safeguarding form to be shared with partner agencies.”
