Man seen wandering around Lee-on-the-Solent "appearing lost" recovered after concern for welfare report

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 17:28 BST
A man who was spotted wandering around and lost has been recovered by the emergency services.

Officers were deployed to assist the male in Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday evening (June 29). An ambulance and response officers were called to provide welfare checks.

A statement from Gosport Police on Monday morning (June 30) said: “A big thank you to the member of the public that called us this evening to report their concerns for a male, that was found wandering around Lee-On-The-Solent, appearing lost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They remained on scene, looking after the man, until our Response Officers and an ambulance were able to arrive to check on him. The male did not require the ambulance and was returned home by officers.

“NHS 111 was contacted and a clinician is due to phone the man to check on his condition. The Officers will submit a safeguarding form to be shared with partner agencies.”

Related topics:Lee-on-the-SolentPoliceAmbulance service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice