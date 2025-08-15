A man was rescued from a bridge in the early hours of this morning following a concern for welfare report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M27 was closed temporarily in both directions with emergency services being scrambled to the scene. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said the male was safely taken away from the area.

They said: “The M27 was closed this morning between junctions 5 and 8 following a concern for welfare call regarding a man on the bridge over the motorway. Emergency services attended and the man was safely escorted from the motorway bridge. All motorway closures have now been lifted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The westbound route was previously shut between junction 8 for Bursledon and junction 5 for Southampton, with the eastbound carriageway being closed between junction 5 for Southampton and junction 7 for Hedge End.

National Highways South East said the M27 was reopened at 6.49am after diversion routes were temporarily put in place.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk