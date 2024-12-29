Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services spring into action after concerns were raised about a suspicious ‘mound of mud’ in Port Solent

Police and fire crews were called to the scene yesterday evening (Saturday, December 28) after a member of the public raised concerns. However after an investigation they found that the mound of mud was indeed just a mound of mud, and hiding nothing sinister.

A statement from Portsmouth Police confirmed: “The scene was swiftly secured, and our highly trained "Mud Investigations Unit" conducted a thorough analysis. Specialists from all departments (including one officer who may or may not have got very muddy!) were deployed to assess the situation.

“We can now confirm that this mound of mud posed no threat to public safety. 🐾 After an exhaustive investigation involving advanced techniques like “poking it with a stick” and “giving it a good stare,” that it was in fact just a mound of mud! We needed to be sure that no person was in desperate need of our assistance! We’d like to reassure everyone that the area is now clear.

“In all seriousness, we’d like to thank the community for keeping us informed and being patient during our brief muddy adventure. If you see something unusual, never hesitate to reach out—it’s always better to be safe than sorry!

“Stay vigilant, Portsmouth, and remember: not all heroes wear capes—some carry shovels.”