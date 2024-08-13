The incident occurred early this morning with fire services attending Partridge Gardens at around 6am following reports of a shed blaze. The fire spread to the fence and the property with flats being evacuated and one person receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Multiple calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room this morning reporting a shed fire in Partridge Gardens in Waterlooville.

“Cosham and Waterlooville crews were alerted shortly before 6am. The blaze which involved a shed and a fence also spread to the external fascia of a nearby block of flats which had been evacuated.

“One of the flats suffered significant smoke damage, with ventilation fans used to clear the smoke.”

The fire service have informed the police and fire investigators are set to attend today. Fire crews left the scene at 8am.

