Police have confirmed that a woman in her 20s has died after being hit by a lorry in Portsmouth yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene with the collision taking place on the roundabout junction of Gunstore Road and Norway Road in Hilsea on Tuesday, February 11 at 8.28am.

The lorry driver, a 45-year-old man from Romford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation as police carry out further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this collision, or have any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist our investigation, please contact us.

“In particular we would like to speak to the driver of a light blue Kia Soul with a white roof that stopped just in front of the lorry immediately after the collision occurred, as the driver may be a key witness. You can call 101, quoting reference 44250063456, or make a report online via our website.”