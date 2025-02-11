Woman in her 20s dies after being hit by lorry on Gunstore Road and Norway Road in Hilsea - police appealing for witnesses
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene with the collision taking place on the roundabout junction of Gunstore Road and Norway Road in Hilsea on Tuesday, February 11 at 8.28am.
The lorry driver, a 45-year-old man from Romford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation as police carry out further enquiries.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this collision, or have any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist our investigation, please contact us.
“In particular we would like to speak to the driver of a light blue Kia Soul with a white roof that stopped just in front of the lorry immediately after the collision occurred, as the driver may be a key witness. You can call 101, quoting reference 44250063456, or make a report online via our website.”
See the latest in our blog below - more as we get it.
Gunstore Road Incident
Key Events
- Woman in her 20s died at the scene
- Driver arrested and released under investigation
- Police are appealing for witnesses
- Road closures now lifted
Norway Road closure
Norway Road has been closed off by the police and an air ambulance has been spotted landing on the rugby pitch across the road
Police update via Facebook
Police have released further details on social media with Norway Road closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road:
Police cordon off Norway Road roundabout
Emergency services remain at the scene
Picture from the scene earlier this morning
HIOWAA confirm they have attended the incident
Details are still limited at this time but Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have confirmed that an air ambulance team of a doctor and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter to an incident in Portsmouth on Tuesday, February 11.
Police remain on the scene - video
Emergency services remain on the scene to investigate the incident
Police officers remain at the scene
Video by Stu Vaizey
The scene in pictures
Police are advising people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the incident.
Road closure update
Police are hoping to have the road reopened in the next few hours but no exact time has been confirmed.
Heavy traffic
Road reopens
Statement from Portsmouth Police
Please be aware that the road closures on Norway Road, Hilsea have now been lifted.The road was closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road following a serious road traffic collision this morning.Thank you for your patience while we carried out our enquiries at the scene.
Police confirm a woman died at the scene
A woman in her 20s from Guildford, Surrey was pronounced dead at the scene.
The lorry driver, a 45-year-old man from Romford, Havering, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs.
He has been released under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses
The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.
