Woman in her 20s dies after being hit by lorry on Gunstore Road and Norway Road in Hilsea - police appealing for witnesses

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 14:38 BST
Police have confirmed that a woman in her 20s has died after being hit by a lorry in Portsmouth yesterday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene with the collision taking place on the roundabout junction of Gunstore Road and Norway Road in Hilsea on Tuesday, February 11 at 8.28am.

The lorry driver, a 45-year-old man from Romford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation as police carry out further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this collision, or have any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist our investigation, please contact us.

“In particular we would like to speak to the driver of a light blue Kia Soul with a white roof that stopped just in front of the lorry immediately after the collision occurred, as the driver may be a key witness. You can call 101, quoting reference 44250063456, or make a report online via our website.

See the latest in our blog below - more as we get it.

Click here to find out about The News’ free emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Gunstore Road Incident

Key Events

  • Woman in her 20s died at the scene
  • Driver arrested and released under investigation
  • Police are appealing for witnesses
  • Road closures now lifted
Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 10:00 BST

Norway Road closure

Norway Road has been closed off by the police and an air ambulance has been spotted landing on the rugby pitch across the road

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 10:05 BST

Police update via Facebook

Police have released further details on social media with Norway Road closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road:

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=925015983136028&set=a.242226001415033

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 10:08 BSTUpdated 10:08 BST

Police cordon off Norway Road roundabout

Police and emergency services at Norway Road Roundaboutplaceholder image
Police and emergency services at Norway Road Roundabout | Habibur Rahman
Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 10:34 BST

Emergency services remain at the scene

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 11:00 BSTUpdated 11:02 BST

Picture from the scene earlier this morning

Police cordon on Norway Roadplaceholder image
Police cordon on Norway Road | Stu Vaizey
Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 11:10 BST

HIOWAA confirm they have attended the incident

Details are still limited at this time but Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have confirmed that an air ambulance team of a doctor and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter to an incident in Portsmouth on Tuesday, February 11.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 11:39 BST

Police remain on the scene - video

Emergency services remain on the scene to investigate the incident

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 12:22 BSTUpdated 12:23 BST

Bus delays

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 12:29 BSTUpdated 12:32 BST

Police officers remain at the scene

Video by Stu Vaizey

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 12:31 BST

The scene in pictures

Police are advising people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the incident.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 13:22 BST

Road closure update

Police are hoping to have the road reopened in the next few hours but no exact time has been confirmed.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 13:28 BSTUpdated 13:53 BST

Heavy traffic

Heavy traffic reported in the north of the city following the closure in Norway Roadplaceholder image
Heavy traffic reported in the north of the city following the closure in Norway Road | AA traffic

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 15:59 BST

Road reopens

Statement from Portsmouth Police

Please be aware that the road closures on Norway Road, Hilsea have now been lifted.The road was closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road following a serious road traffic collision this morning.Thank you for your patience while we carried out our enquiries at the scene.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 14:21 BSTUpdated 14:22 BST

Police confirm a woman died at the scene

A woman in her 20s from Guildford, Surrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver, a 45-year-old man from Romford, Havering, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs.

He has been released under investigation.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 14:26 BSTUpdated 14:38 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses

The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this collision, or have any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist our investigation, please contact us.

“In particular we would like to speak to the driver of a light blue Kia Soul with a white roof that stopped just in front of the lorry immediately after the collision occurred, as the driver may be a key witness. You can call 101, quoting reference 44250063456, or make a report online via our website.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 16:58 BST

Flowers have been left at the scene

Flowers have been left at the scene where a woman in her 20s died after being hit a lorry yesterday morning.placeholder image
Flowers have been left at the scene where a woman in her 20s died after being hit a lorry yesterday morning. | Habibur Rahman
Related topics:Emergency servicesTrafficRoad ClosuresPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice