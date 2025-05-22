Police have confirmed they are investigating potential arson following a devastating fire at a playpark at Alver Valley Country Park.

A fire crew from Gosport responded to several reports of a fire at the park in Lee-on-the-Solent, just after 5.30pm yesterday (May 21) involving the slide which they said was believed to have been started deliberately.

Now the police has confirmed it is investigating and is urging any potential witnesses to get in touch.

In a statement police said: “We are investigating a report of potential arson at a play park in Alver Valley Country Park, which was reported to us at 5.52pm yesterday (21 May).

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250222235.”

Alver Valley Country Park in Cherque Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, after the playground was subjected to arson. Picture: Sarah Standing (220525-3548) | Sarah Standing

The fire service said it is not the first time the popular park park had been targeted by arsonists.

In a statement it said: “Unfortunately, this is not the first time the children’s play park and surrounding woodland has been targeted by arson. The incident images clearly show the damage deliberate fires are having on the play park and woodland area’s damage to nature and wildlife.”

Gosport Borough Council, which manages the park, said it was ‘extremely saddened’ by the news of the fire and has today inspected the equipment before deciding on the next steps.

In a statement it said: “We are extremely saddened that a fire was started last night on the slide/tower in Alver Valley Play Area which is believed to have been deliberate and has caused substantial damage. Thankfully the fire service managed to quickly put out the fire. Police also attended and have confirmed they are treating this as arson and are investigating.

“Unfortunately, there have been a number of acts of vandalism to the park and nearby area recently, which are unacceptable and impact local families and wildlife.

“Our playground inspector has been out to examine the site today and has arranged for the tower to be fenced off and closed to the public until further notice. “

The area’s MP Caroline Dinenage said the attack on the play park was ‘appalling’ and questioned if the incident would have happened if there was live CCTV monitoring in the area.

Taking to social media she said: “Appalling to see the deliberate fire at Alver Valley Country Park yesterday. I have contacted Gosport Borough Council to request a timeline for the replacement of the damaged equipment.

“There is CCTV next to the park, but in 2022 Gosport’s Lib Dem-run council cut funding for live monitoring, choosing instead to spend on vanity projects like the Criterion.

“Hampshire Police are investigating this as a crime. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250222235.”

If you are worried about a young person who has set a fire or who shows an unhealthy interest in fire, the fire service’s FireWise Education programme can help. For more information visit: www.hantsfire.gov.uk/playingwithfire.