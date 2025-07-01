Police locate 49-year-old who was last seen over weekend
The police have confirmed they have located a man following a missing persons appeal.
The police launched a missing persons appeal to try and find a 49-year-old who was last seen in the Gershwin Road area of Basingstoke at around 2pm on Saturday, June 28.
