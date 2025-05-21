A popular playpark at a country park has been destroyed in a fire this evening (Wednesday) which is suspected to have been started deliberately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crew from Gosport responded to several reports of a fire at Alver Valley Country Park, in Lee-on-the-Solent, just after 5.30pm (May 21).

Arson at Alver Valley Country Park destroys play equipment | Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire involving a slide in the children’s play park is believed to have been caused deliberately, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has said. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and worked with partners to secure the site leaving the site just after 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arson at Alver Valley Country Park destroys play equipment | Hampshire Fire and Rescue

In a statement the fire service said: “Unfortunately, this is not the first time the children’s play park and surrounding woodland has been targeted by arson. The incident images clearly show the damage deliberate fires are having on the play park and woodland area’s damage to nature and wildlife.

Arson at Alver Valley Country Park destroys play equipment | Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

“If you have any information please call Hampshire Constabulary on 101. Thank you to the number of people who did contact our control so quickly.

“If you are worried about a young person who has set a fire or who shows an unhealthy interest in fire, our FireWise Education programme can help.

“For more information visit: www.hantsfire.gov.uk/playingwithfire”