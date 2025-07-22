Emergency services rushed to Washington Street this evening (July 22) just after 5pm. A cordon has been set up in the car park at the front of the block.

Video footage shows an air ambulance landing in Buckland Park nearby. Clips filmed in the area medical personnel and police heading into an address. Officers are currently speaking to nearby members of the public, with paramedics working at the scene.

One ambulance was pictured in the car park. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

