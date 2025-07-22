Air ambulance, paramedics and police rush to block of flats in Portsmouth with area taped off from public

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 18:37 BST

A block of flats has been cordoned off from the public in Buckland with an air ambulance being deployed to the scene.

Emergency services rushed to Washington Street this evening (July 22) just after 5pm. A cordon has been set up in the car park at the front of the block.

Video footage shows an air ambulance landing in Buckland Park nearby. Clips filmed in the area medical personnel and police heading into an address. Officers are currently speaking to nearby members of the public, with paramedics working at the scene.

One ambulance was pictured in the car park. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

Police, paramedics, and an air ambulance, have been deployed to Washington Road, Buckland, this evening (July 22). A cordon has been put up and a block of flats has been taped off by police.

Police, paramedics, and an air ambulance, have been deployed to Washington Road, Buckland, this evening (July 22). A cordon has been put up and a block of flats has been taped off by police. | Stuart Vaizey

Police, paramedics, and an air ambulance, have been deployed to Washington Road, Buckland, this evening (July 22). A cordon has been put up and a block of flats has been taped off by police. | Stuart Vaizey

Police, paramedics, and an air ambulance, have been deployed to Washington Road, Buckland, this evening (July 22). A cordon has been put up and a block of flats has been taped off by police. | Stuart Vaizey

