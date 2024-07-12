Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lane was blocked on a major duel carriageway due to a van fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at roughly 9.45am this morning on the A27 westbound.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the vehicle has since been removed from the lane.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reported on X that the incident took place between the A3023 Langstone Roundabout in Langstone and the A3(M)/A2030 in Farlington, causing heavy delays in the process.

The traffic monitoring system said the route was cleared at 11.25am. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were approached for more details.