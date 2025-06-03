A trespasser on the railway line has caused train cancellations this afternoon

South Western Railway (SWR) report the tracks between Fratton and Havant stations are currently blocked. The recently nationalised train company said: “We were informed of a trespasser on the railway between Fratton and Havant.

“Whilst our teams assisted the individual to a place of safety, the power to the tracks was switched off which meant that all lines were blocked between these stations. The trespasser has since moved away from the railway line and all lines will be reopened shortly.”

SWR reported on social media that commuters should expect disruption until 8pm this evening, adding that journeys will take longer than planned. They added that passengers’ tickets can be accepted on Southern Rail services between London Victoria/ Clapham Junction and Portsmouth Harbour/Southampton Central.

Train tickets will also be accepted on different bus routes across the Portsmouth area. Different changes have also been made.

SWR said: “Until further notice the following alterations will be necessary: Some services between Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo via Guildford might be diverted via an alternative route between Fratton and Woking.

“For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point. We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”

Southern Rail reports British Transport Police are currently at the scene to remove the trespasser, and the railway will be reopened “as soon as possible”.