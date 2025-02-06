Restaurant fire spreads to roof in Southsea

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 20:07 BST
A restaurant fire spread to the roof in Southsea on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters on St Paul’s Roadplaceholder image
Firefighters on St Paul’s Road | Stu Vaizey

Firefighters were seen battling flames at Leilamezze Portsmouth on St Paul’s Road around 6pm. No one was hurt.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant on St Paul's Road, Southsea. Our response included two crews from Southsea, two from Cosham and Southsea's aerial ladder platform. Unfortunately the fire spread to the roof.”

A post on social media from the venue said: “Unfortunately we had a fire in our kitchen. Everyone got out safely but we’ll have to close for the foreseeable future while we recover.

“A huge thank you to Hampshire fire service for their quick response and putting out the fire so swiftly.”

