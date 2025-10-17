Search for missing person underway as police helicopter spotted above Portsmouth

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:48 BST
A police helicopter has been spotted above Portsmouth with a search underway for a missing person.

The helicopter has circled around the Milton and Baffins area this afternoon (Friday, October 17). Police have confirmed to The News that is related to the search for a missing person.

Police officers have also been spotted on Moorings Way and searching Milton Common.

As soon as there is any further information we will provide an update.

