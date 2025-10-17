Search for missing person underway as police helicopter spotted above Portsmouth

A police helicopter has been spotted above Portsmouth with a search underway for a missing person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The helicopter has circled around the Milton and Baffins area this afternoon (Friday, October 17). Police have confirmed to The News that is related to the search for a missing person.

Police officers have also been spotted on Moorings Way and searching Milton Common.

As soon as there is any further information we will provide an update.