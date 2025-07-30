Emergency services are currently dealing with a ‘serious crash’ resulting in a partial road closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Anne’s Grove, in Fareham, has been partially closed at the junction following a ‘serious’ crash which has resulted in a significant response from emergency services.

Six police cars, three ambulances and an air ambulance have been seen in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in St Anne's Grove. | John Hines

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are responding to a serious collision on Highfield Avenue.

“We will share further updates when they are available.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.