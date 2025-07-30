'Serious crash' in Fareham results in considerable response as multiple emergency service vehicles spotted

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 12:42 BST
Emergency services are currently dealing with a ‘serious crash’ resulting in a partial road closure.

St Anne’s Grove, in Fareham, has been partially closed at the junction following a ‘serious’ crash which has resulted in a significant response from emergency services.

Six police cars, three ambulances and an air ambulance have been seen in the area.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in St Anne's Grove.placeholder image
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in St Anne's Grove. | John Hines

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are responding to a serious collision on Highfield Avenue.

“The junction with St Anne's Grove has been closed while emergency services attend.

“We will share further updates when they are available.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

