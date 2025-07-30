'Serious crash' in Fareham results in considerable response as multiple emergency service vehicles spotted
Emergency services are currently dealing with a ‘serious crash’ resulting in a partial road closure.
St Anne’s Grove, in Fareham, has been partially closed at the junction following a ‘serious’ crash which has resulted in a significant response from emergency services.
Six police cars, three ambulances and an air ambulance have been seen in the area.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are responding to a serious collision on Highfield Avenue.
“We will share further updates when they are available.”
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.