'Significant' fire causes damage to popular Hampshire Toby Carvery restaurant

Firefighters have extinguished a "significant" fire at a popular Hampshire restaurant.

Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Toby Carvery in Bishopstoke just north of the Itchen Valley Country Park at about 3.45am this morning (Sunday, December 29).

Toby Carvery in Bishopstoke | Hants fire and rescue

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene of the fire, which burned in the roof and first floor of the building.

The nearby B3037 (Bishopstoke Road/Fair Oak Road), which had been closed during the incident, has now reopened after crew successfully dampened down the scene and checked for hotspots.

Images shared by the fire service show the extent of the damage caused to the eatery, popular with residents and visitors.

A fire service spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire remains unknown, though there are no indications of suspicious circumstances.”