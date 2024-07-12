Caravans destroyed by ferocious fire in Titchfield with toilet block damaged by flames
Ferocious flames have destroyed two static caravans in Titchfield.
Firefighters rushed to the scene near Whiteley Lane on Wednesday evening (July 10). Crews from Fareham and Hightown fought the blaze after being alerted at roughly 5pm.
A nearby separate toilet block was severely damaged in the inferno.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading, extinguishing the two derelict caravans using jets.”
No injures were reported from the scene. Firefighter left the scene after receiving the stop message at 6.47pm.
