Unexploded bomb discovered in Priory Park prompts emergency cordon and evacuation
An unexploded bomb was discovered at a park this morning, sparking a considerable emergency response.
Police officers were called at 10.41am this morning (August 7) with reports that a piece of unexploded ordnance had been uncovered at Priory Park, in Bishop’s Waltham.
The discovery had been made following digging work in the area and, as a result, a cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure.
The explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team attended the scene with the police confirming that the cordon has since been stood down.
