Sophie Lewis
Digital Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 15:18 BST
An unexploded bomb was discovered at a park this morning, sparking a considerable emergency response.

Police officers were called at 10.41am this morning (August 7) with reports that a piece of unexploded ordnance had been uncovered at Priory Park, in Bishop’s Waltham.

A piece of unexploded ordnance was discovered at Priory Park this morning. | Sarah Standing

The discovery had been made following digging work in the area and, as a result, a cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure.

The explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team attended the scene with the police confirming that the cordon has since been stood down.

