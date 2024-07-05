Waterlooville Fire: Roof collapses in Sage Close following fire as crews seal off the house

By Joe Williams
Published 5th Jul 2024, 17:38 BST

A fire in Waterlooville caused a properties roof to collapse as fire fighters tackled the blaze for over three hours.

Fire crews were called to the fire in Sage Close in Waterlooville on Thursday, July 4, where a fire in a garden shed spread to the properties roof. There were no reported injuries following the blaze which firefighters managed to contain to one property.

The blaze had been extinguished by 5.16pm after firefighters had been on the scene for around three hours. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “A shed fire in Waterlooville spread to the roof of a house on Sage Close yesterday afternoon. Crews from Cosham, Havant, Southsea, Hayling Island and Portchester were alerted at around 2pm after the HIWFRS Control Room received multiple calls reporting the blaze.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire with hose reel jets, preventing the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties. The roof of the property collapsed, but fortunately no one suffered any injuries.

“Crews cleared smoke from the scene with ventilation fans before conducting a series of home fire safety visits at nearby addresses. HIWFRS returned to station following the stop message at 17:16, with one crew returning later in the evening to complete a reinspection of the scene.”

The property in Sage Close is cordoned off following yesterdays fire.

1. Waterlooville Fire

The property in Sage Close is cordoned off following yesterdays fire.

The roof collapsed following the blaze which firefighters contained to one property

2. Waterlooville Fire

The roof collapsed following the blaze which firefighters contained to one property

Firefighters tackled the blaze for around three hours before deeming it safe to leave the site.

3. Waterlooville Fire

Firefighters tackled the blaze for around three hours before deeming it safe to leave the site.

Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident.

4. Waterlooville Fire

Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident.

