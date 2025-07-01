"Female in distress" rescued by "caring" couple in Horndean as she was heading to Petersfield

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 17:59 BST
A female in distress was rescued by a caring couple in Horndean.

The woman was walking on her own in Portsmouth Road, Horndean, when the couple spotted her on Sunday night (June 29). She was taken to the safety of her parents house in Petersfield.

Havant Police thanked the motorists for their help. Police Constable Frost said: “A wonderful example of caring for your fellow human. A couple driving along Portsmouth Road, Horndean have seen a female in distress at around 10pm.

“They had the awareness to see what was going on, took the time to stop to ask if she was ok, had the courage to intervene, and the kindness to give her a lift to her parents house in Petersfield.

“I have caught up with her at her parents house - it sounds as though she had been through a bit of an ordeal. She is now safe and well - thanks to you. Her parents are very grateful. Gutted that we don't know who your are to thank you personally.”

