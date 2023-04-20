News you can trust since 1877
Emergency services called to serious incident at Hampshire railway station leading to service disruption

Hampshire railway services are disrupted this evening as emergency services deal a serious incident.

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Apr 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read

Services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth Harbour will be delayed by up to 75 minutes or cancelled due to an ongoing incident near Basingstoke train station.

In a statement posted to social media, National Rail said: ‘The emergency services are dealing with an incident in the #Basingstoke area. To allow them to safely carry out their work, all lines are currently closed.’

Services are dealinmg with an incident in the Basingstoke area.Services are dealinmg with an incident in the Basingstoke area.
Other services affected include South Western Railway lines between Farnbourough and Winchester, Great Western Railway trains between Reading and Basingstoke and Crosscountry trains between Southampton Central and Bournemouth. Tickets will be accepted on

Southern services between London and Southampton and Portsmouth during the disruption.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown but the British Transport Police have been contacted for further details.

