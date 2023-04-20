Services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth Harbour will be delayed by up to 75 minutes or cancelled due to an ongoing incident near Basingstoke train station.

In a statement posted to social media, National Rail said: ‘The emergency services are dealing with an incident in the #Basingstoke area. To allow them to safely carry out their work, all lines are currently closed.’

Other services affected include South Western Railway lines between Farnbourough and Winchester, Great Western Railway trains between Reading and Basingstoke and Crosscountry trains between Southampton Central and Bournemouth. Tickets will be accepted on

Southern services between London and Southampton and Portsmouth during the disruption.

