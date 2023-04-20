Emergency services called to serious incident at Hampshire railway station leading to service disruption
Hampshire railway services are disrupted this evening as emergency services deal a serious incident.
Services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth Harbour will be delayed by up to 75 minutes or cancelled due to an ongoing incident near Basingstoke train station.
In a statement posted to social media, National Rail said: ‘The emergency services are dealing with an incident in the #Basingstoke area. To allow them to safely carry out their work, all lines are currently closed.’
Other services affected include South Western Railway lines between Farnbourough and Winchester, Great Western Railway trains between Reading and Basingstoke and Crosscountry trains between Southampton Central and Bournemouth. Tickets will be accepted on
Southern services between London and Southampton and Portsmouth during the disruption.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown but the British Transport Police have been contacted for further details.