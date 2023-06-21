Emergency services called to Southampton's Mayflower Park after marquee collapses injuring three people
Reports say that Mayflower Park in Southampton was closed this morning (June 21) with police, ambulance and fire crews attending the scene.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We sent one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles at the incident who reported that they had three patients who had sustained minor injuries as a result of a marquee collapse. Two of those patients were treated and discharged at the scene and the third was taken to University Hospital Southampton for further treatment.’
The temporary structure is believed to be left over from the recent Seawork marine and workboat exhibition held at the waterfront location. The site will also host the Southampton International Boat Show this summer.