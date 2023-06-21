News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Emergency services called to Southampton's Mayflower Park after marquee collapses injuring three people

Three people are injured – one of whom has been hospitalised – after a marquee collapsed in a Hampshire park.
By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:51 BST

Reports say that Mayflower Park in Southampton was closed this morning (June 21) with police, ambulance and fire crews attending the scene.

NOW READ: A3M crash: Police arrest Waterlooville man supspected of drug driving after two cars collide and burst into flames

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We sent one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles at the incident who reported that they had three patients who had sustained minor injuries as a result of a marquee collapse. Two of those patients were treated and discharged at the scene and the third was taken to University Hospital Southampton for further treatment.’

Three people were injured when the structure collapsed.Three people were injured when the structure collapsed.
Three people were injured when the structure collapsed.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The temporary structure is believed to be left over from the recent Seawork marine and workboat exhibition held at the waterfront location. The site will also host the Southampton International Boat Show this summer.

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouthamptonHampshireSouth Central Ambulance ServiceWaterlooville