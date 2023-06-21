The collision saw the two vehicles engulfed in a ‘running fuel fire’ due as burning fuel spread the flames, leading emergency services to rush to the scene. Following the incident, police arrested a man in his 50s but and have since released him from custody while they carry out an investigation.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 2.55pm to a report of a road traffic collision between two cars on the A3M roundabout junction at Horndean. No injuries were reported. A 55-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.’

NOW READ: Havant firefighters called to A3M motorway crash after two vehicles burst into flames and burning fuel spreads

Police have arrested a man from Waterlooville on suspicion of drug driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was also attended by Havant firefighters, one of whom captured a photograph showing towering flames erupting from the cars.

A Havant Fire Station spokesperson said: ‘Were were mobilised at about 3.30pm to the roundabout at junction 2 on the A3(M). Two cars had had an RTC. On arrival, both cars were well alight – the fuel tank had ruptured on one and it spread to the other one.’

He added that one person was left with ‘slight burns’ on his arms in the incident and was looked over at the scene but both drivers managed to escape their vehicles.

NOW READ: Police slam driver who falls asleep before ploughing into car causing them to crash into bushes on A31 near M27

An image captured by Havant firefighter Biff from the scene of the blaze.