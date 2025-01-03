Man brought to safety after entering lake near Cams Estate, police confirm

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:45 GMT
Emergency services raced to Cams Hall Estate after receiving concerns for a man’s welfare.

Police officers and ambulance staff flocked to the estate, in Fareham, on January 2, 2025, just after 10am after receiving a report that a man had entered the water of a nearby lake.

Emergency services located the man in the water and thankfully he was brought to safety.

