Emergency services respond to sudden death at flat in Paulsgrove
The sudden death of a man in his 50s is being treated as ‘unexpected’ by emergency services.
Police officers were called along with South Central Ambulance Service to a flat on Newbolt Road in Paulsgrove at 6:36pm on Thursday, August 29 following the sudden death of a 52 year-old man.
His family has been informed. The death is being treated as unexpected, but not suspicious at this time, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
