Emergency services respond to sudden death at flat in Paulsgrove

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:40 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The sudden death of a man in his 50s is being treated as ‘unexpected’ by emergency services.

Police officers were called along with South Central Ambulance Service to a flat on Newbolt Road in Paulsgrove at 6:36pm on Thursday, August 29 following the sudden death of a 52 year-old man.

His family has been informed. The death is being treated as unexpected, but not suspicious at this time, and a file is being prepared for the coroner. 

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:PoliceHampshirePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.