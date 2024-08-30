Emergency services respond to sudden death at flat in Paulsgrove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sudden death of a man in his 50s is being treated as ‘unexpected’ by emergency services.

Police officers were called along with South Central Ambulance Service to a flat on Newbolt Road in Paulsgrove at 6:36pm on Thursday, August 29 following the sudden death of a 52 year-old man.

His family has been informed. The death is being treated as unexpected, but not suspicious at this time, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

