Local drone photographer Kevin Fryer noticed a dramatic difference when he compared an image taken at the Beach Dubbin’ festival on Southsea Common – on Sunday, August 6 – with one he captured at last year’s event.

The 2022 festival – which sees hundreds of enthusiasts display their Volkswagen cars and campervans on the common – took place admist a drought in the South of England, with record high temperatures and aridity.

Left - Beach Dubbin' 2023. Right - This year's Beach Dubbin' festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striking images show that the seafront common was covered with lush green grass for the 2023 vehicle bonanza – and rain fell on the day itself.

In further contrast, the weekend of this year’s event saw “unseasonably” strong wind and heavy rainfall as Storm Antoni hit Hampshire.