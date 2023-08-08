News you can trust since 1877
Beach Dubbin 2023: Drone photographer captures dramatic difference in summer weather with pictures showing drought last August

Photographs of an annual Southsea festival – taken a year apart – offer a striking reminder of last summer’s drought.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:16 BST

Local drone photographer Kevin Fryer noticed a dramatic difference when he compared an image taken at the Beach Dubbin’ festival on Southsea Common – on Sunday, August 6 – with one he captured at last year’s event.

The 2022 festival – which sees hundreds of enthusiasts display their Volkswagen cars and campervans on the common – took place admist a drought in the South of England, with record high temperatures and aridity.

Left - Beach Dubbin' 2023. Right - This year's Beach Dubbin' festival.Left - Beach Dubbin' 2023. Right - This year's Beach Dubbin' festival.
The striking images show that the seafront common was covered with lush green grass for the 2023 vehicle bonanza – and rain fell on the day itself.

In further contrast, the weekend of this year’s event saw “unseasonably” strong wind and heavy rainfall as Storm Antoni hit Hampshire.

More than 750 vehicles turned up for the special occasion this year.

