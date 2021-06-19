The organisation, which inspects seaside resorts, found that the Hayling Island beach met all the necessary criteria for the prestigious certification.

Inspections of the beach area took place during a mystery shopper style visit.

Visiting inspectors said they were impressed with the positive and seamless service provided with informative signage, first aid points, cleanliness and accessibility for disabled, amongst other things.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beachlands at Hayling Island. Picture: Google Maps

However, two areas were highlighted for improvement: enhancement of the disabled access, and updated information and signage relating to planned environmental projects.

Clare Satchwell, cabinet lead for planning, Hayling seafront strategy and coastal management, said: ‘As an islander myself I know the importance of the seafront to everyone who uses it, not only residents but visitors alike, and it is important that we get it right.

‘It isn’t only being awarded the Blue Flag; a lot of work goes into ensuring we are allowed to continue to fly it throughout the season.

‘We have seen, and heard, what is required and are doing our upmost to ensure we are fulfilling those requirements.

SEE ALSO: Two fitness friends from Fareham set up app to help people keep fit without gym equipment

‘We have increased the frequency of bin collections, but our message remains the same – if the bin is full, please take your rubbish home with you.

‘We have also improved our cleaning regime of toilets, yet still ask people to leave the conveniences how they would like to find them.

‘We have already improved signage showing that dogs are not permitted on the blue flag beach, and where to find first aid, however we will continue to improve signage, not only in our Blue Flag area, but along the many miles of beautiful seafront we are lucky to have here on the Island.’

Havant Borough Council says that it works with Norse South East to rigorously maintain the popular seafront to ensure the frequency of emptying of bins and containers are increased, the cleanliness of the toilets and that visitors are in the correct area for their chosen activity.

Blue Flag inspections are carried out across all beaches that boast the award.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron