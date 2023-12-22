A Portsmouth man has spent eight consecutive week’s outside the civic offices protesting and raising awareness of the climate crisis for Just Stop Oil.

Paul Bleach, 56, has been setting up shop in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, every Friday for the past eight weeks to raise awareness of climate change, and he will continue to do so for as long as necessary. Mr Bleach is calling on the councils to take action and prioritise green policies especially around air quality in the city.

He said: “This is my Greta Thunberg style protest. What I find mostly is that people feel powerless and they are either incredibly afraid and anxious or they continue their life because they feel there is nothing they can do about it. I firmly believe our government, any government, local councils, their number one duty to their community is a duty of care. I live in hope, you have to have hope and doing something strengthens ones hope, so by being here I hope to cause a change within the system at some point.”

Just Stop Oil activist, Paul Bleach, outside Portsmouth Civic Office on Friday, December 21

Each week that Mr Bleach has been protesting he has seen an increase in engagement from the public and he would encourage anyone to join him that wanted to. He added: “I want to encourage hope within the community and people can join me, I will be here every Friday from 10am until 5pm, so if they can support me for an hour then we can expand on hope.”