News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Electric charging points reinstated in Portsmouth but dozens still shut down following safety concerns

A dozen on-street electric charging points have been reinstated after they were shut off following safety concerns.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 08:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 08:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) made the decision to turn off the points after the alarm was raised by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) in November. In total, 12 points are back up and running, but dozens of the nearly 100 which were cut off are still not working.

NOW READ: Portsmouth on-street electric vehicle charging points turned off after safety concerns

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the council's Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “I'm pleased we've been able to get some of the chargepoints back in action and we're working to get the rest up and running as soon as possible. I know what an inconvenience this is to electric vehicle owners, we're really sorry for the impact it's having and we'd ask everyone to be considerate during this time and consider others when charging their cars."

Portsmouth City Council has turned 12 on-street electricity charging points back on following safety concerns. Despite the progress, dozens more of the nearly 100 points which were cut off are still not working.Portsmouth City Council has turned 12 on-street electricity charging points back on following safety concerns. Despite the progress, dozens more of the nearly 100 points which were cut off are still not working.
Portsmouth City Council has turned 12 on-street electricity charging points back on following safety concerns. Despite the progress, dozens more of the nearly 100 points which were cut off are still not working.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No time frame has currently been given for when the other points will be reactivated. PCC and charging point operators, Joju and ubitricity, have been working alongside SSEN to carry out physical checks. Inspections have been prioritised for the points which can be turned back on the quickest.

Further work is required for the other points to be back up and running. The locations for the charging areas which are back operational include: 120 Wymering Road, 7 St Chads Avenue, White Hart Road outside Mountjoy Court, King James Terrace outside 4 Broad Street, Grove Road South outside Holmbush Court, Crofton Road near 98 Kirby Road, 9 Havelock Road, 82 Jubilee Road, 72 Dunbar Road, 52 Hudson Road, 49 Sheffield Road and 15 Neville Road.

Related topics:PortsmouthPortsmouth City Council