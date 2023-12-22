A dozen on-street electric charging points have been reinstated after they were shut off following safety concerns.

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) made the decision to turn off the points after the alarm was raised by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) in November. In total, 12 points are back up and running, but dozens of the nearly 100 which were cut off are still not working.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the council's Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “I'm pleased we've been able to get some of the chargepoints back in action and we're working to get the rest up and running as soon as possible. I know what an inconvenience this is to electric vehicle owners, we're really sorry for the impact it's having and we'd ask everyone to be considerate during this time and consider others when charging their cars."

No time frame has currently been given for when the other points will be reactivated. PCC and charging point operators, Joju and ubitricity, have been working alongside SSEN to carry out physical checks. Inspections have been prioritised for the points which can be turned back on the quickest.