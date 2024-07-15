WATCH: Cute pod of dolphins spotted swimming alongside a boat in the Solent near Portsmouth
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A cute pod of Dolphins have been filmed frolicking in the Solent - much to the delight on on lookers.
Captured on video by David Royall, the dolphins were filmed playfully swimming alongside a boat as it made its way through the south coast waters off Portsmouth.
Watch the video embedded in this story to see them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.