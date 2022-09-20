Eco fun for the whole family promised as Havant borough gets ready for Big Green Week

Havant Borough Big Green Week will kick off on September 24 with two eco fairs to be held at Havant Park and at the Pallant.

There will be stalls with advice and eco-products, food, and live music.

Visitors can try an e-bike or a juice bike, and there will be a plant sale, activities for children and a charity shop fashion challenge.

Havant Repair Cafe members fix a chair at last year's Big Green Week.

A range of activities for people of all ages will be held over the Big Green Week, which will run until October 2.

Part of a national event, the Havant Green Week aims to show how we can make a difference to our environment - slowing climate change, protecting threatened species, and cutting waste.

Organisers want to showcase some of the actions we can all take, like travelling in different ways, changing our diet, re-using things, and planting insect-friendly plants.

Events will include bird-watching walks, a talk on gardening for wildlife, craft workshops for children, litter picks, advice on recycling and energy saving, guided walks, displays of children’s art, and even a sustainable fashion show on September 29 with outfits created by HSDC students.

Visitors can join the Mayor for her Zero Waste, Fairtrade coffee morning on September 27, and there will be a film, dinosaur event and display of bird photos at the Spring Arts Centre and a Green day in Emsworth on October 1.