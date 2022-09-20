Harley, 27, travelled up to London on three occasions over the last 10 days with the help of his mum, Vanessa Salter, who said that the experience was ‘surreal’ and ‘sombre’.

The pair travelled up to London to see the floral displays and pay tribute to the late monarch, and in doing so, it sparked a desire in the pair to travel up and see her lying in state and attend the procession yesterday at Windsor.

Harley Salter paying tribute to the Queen

Vanessa said: ‘When the coffin passed us, he actually got off of his bike and he bowed and I think it was just really emotional for him. He even said he had tears in his eyes.

‘Last Monday we went to Buckingham Palace to see the floral tributes and that was just such an amazing day. It was very silent and sombre, but also very uplifting and I have to say although the general mood all felt sad, going there on Monday just felt so uplifting.

In 2019, Harley had to have his right foot amputated after suffering from a congenital birth defect that impacted his mobility and as well as this, he also suffers from autism, Tourette’s, anxiety, OCD, XYY Syndrome, and hypermobility.

Harley Salter with Paddington paying tribute to the Queen in London. The pair enjoyed marmalade sandwiches for lunch to honour Her Majesty.

The pair then decided to head up to London to see the Queen in state, leaving Portsmouth at 8pm and not seeing her until early the next morning, which meant that they had to set up camp in the Tate Britain and sleep there.