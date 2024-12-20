Barriers were removed yesterday morning to allow a fully accessible route along the length of the promenade between Blue Reef Aquarium and Speakers' Corner. This is the latest phase of the sea defences to be completed.

The reinvigorated area provides a 1-in-200-year protection from a flood event, with the promenade raised by 600mm, steps leading to a managed beach and a low setback wall at the rear of the promenade.

The reopened area includes:

Construction of a new shelter and outdoor public art area called The Windbreaks

Grade II listed shelters and lamp columns restored before being reinstalled in original locations

A new play area at Speakers’ Corner featuring climbing frames to inspire adventure and rubber flooring for safer play.

Wildflowers, trees and green areas around The Pyramids and the Rock Garden that will boost biodiversity and improve soil health, as well as providing natural flood management.

Enhanced seating, including fully accessible seating.

More lighting, including a newly lit area from the Pyramids to the Rock Garden to make it safer and more welcoming.

Project Director Guy Mason said: "It's great to see that the Southsea Coastal Scheme is maintaining its impressive momentum with this third section of seafront reopening, following the area around Long Curtain Moat in 2022 and Southsea Castle in May 2024.

"We're committed to full accessibility so have built a temporary ramp between the new promenade and the old, lower promenade by South Parade Pier to ensure everyone can enjoy the full stretch of seafront until work on the next section of the scheme running up to Eastney starts in 2026. Until then, the team will be working at fast pace to enhance and improve the area around Southsea Common, due for completion by summer 2026."

Portsmouth City Council Leader, Councillor Steve Pitt added his delight that ‘this iconic area of seafront’ was reopen in time for the festive period. He said: "Opening early does mean that you may see some of the team in action putting the remaining finishing touches in place in the early part of the new year, but timing the opening now will allow people to enjoy the extended walk along the seafront over the break."

Work is continuing on the next phase of the sea defence works between Blue Reef and the Hovertravel terminal, which will be shut until the summer of 2026. Works are also ongoing to create new sea defences at Ports Creek in the north of Portsea Island.

