Fencing around designated Brent Geese area on Southsea Common dismantled

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 13:12 BST
Fencing is being removed from an area of Southsea Common designated for Brent Geese - after the birds returned to Siberia.

Up to 195 migratory Brent Geese had been regularly spotted at the refuge site which was created in October – which was a requirement due to temporary loss of land within the common while the latest phase of the sea defences are created.

The 'Brent Geese fencing' is being removed this week | Sam Stephenson

Southsea Common is a designated Solent Wader and Brent Goose Strategy (SWGBS) site. This classification requires mitigation measures to be implemented to provide an alternative, nearby area for overwintering brent geese to roost and feed during their winter months in Southsea.

But now the fencing is being removed with the geese having now left the city for Asia - but are expected to return again at the end of the year.

It comes as work is ongoing to create the new sea defences in front of Southsea Common.

