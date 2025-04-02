Fencing around designated Brent Geese area on Southsea Common dismantled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Up to 195 migratory Brent Geese had been regularly spotted at the refuge site which was created in October – which was a requirement due to temporary loss of land within the common while the latest phase of the sea defences are created.
Southsea Common is a designated Solent Wader and Brent Goose Strategy (SWGBS) site. This classification requires mitigation measures to be implemented to provide an alternative, nearby area for overwintering brent geese to roost and feed during their winter months in Southsea.
But now the fencing is being removed with the geese having now left the city for Asia - but are expected to return again at the end of the year.
It comes as work is ongoing to create the new sea defences in front of Southsea Common.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.