Sea kale on Eastoke beach, Hayling Island by Tom Bennett.

An update from GOV.UK states that from 12.30pm tomorrow the tide will be higher than normal due to Storm Eunice with Severe Gale Force 9 winds expected and large waves.

The statement says: ‘The beach at Eastoke may struggle to reduce the impact of large waves, allowing water to push much further up the beach than normal. For 1 hour either side of high tide, property at Eastoke corner, near the nature reserve, and along the southern frontage at Southwood Road may experience flooding.’

Overtopping of splash walls at the beach front is also expected which may cause garden flooding.

The beach huts at West Beach may also be affected.

Tide levels remain a little elevated on Saturday 19.

Further advice may be issued tomorrow with GOV.UK adding that they are liaising with the local authority and their response teams over beach condition at South Hayling.

