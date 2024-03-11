Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Changes on the way to bin collections

Fareham Borough Council currently operates an alternate two-bin weekly waste and recycling collection service for plastic bottles, card, paper, tins, cans and aerosols, with a glass and textiles able to be taken to nearby bank sites across the borough.

But after the changes are brought in food waste will be collected separately on a weekly basis, glass must be collected from residents’ kerbside and a greater range of recyclables must be collected in recycling bins - including plastic pots, tubs, trays, cartons, paper and card, and metal cans.

These services must be in place by March 31 2026, in line with new legislation, and the council is expecting capital funding to be provided from the government for the purchase of new food waste collection vehicles and food waste bins.

Executive Member for Streetscene at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Ian Bastable, said: “Fareham Borough Council takes its responsibility to the environment very seriously. We have not only introduced electric and bio-fuel vehicles to our fleet but have committed to being carbon neutral across all our buildings and services by 2030. The government requires us to introduce Simpler Recycling, so we are beginning our preparations now to ensure the new services can be introduced as seamlessly as possible by April 2026 and bring nett benefits to the environment.”